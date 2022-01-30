3 things you should always keep in mind when doing your makeup

We’ve got you pro-tips from makeup artists that will help you perfect your makeup

For whatever reason, all of us have taken to the belief that good skin can only be achieved by investing in high-end skincare brands and products that cost you a fortune. Let us stop you there and tell you that it’s a myth, that lucky for you, we’re about to debunk!

You can easily achieve healthy and youthful skin if you pay close attention to your everyday habits. Hard to believe, right? We’re here to share three things that your makeup artist (MUA) wants you to know to achieve a smooth and flawless makeup application.

Skin care isn’t limited to your face.

You might be surprised reading this, but skin care is not all about what you do and apply to your skin physically, but rather what you eat and how you spend your everyday routine. Sounds shocking but it really does take a toll on your skin, for example, if you’re not getting enough sleep and rather piling on brightening eye-creams to eliminate the dark circles, you know it’s not going to work.

Rabia Anum, the famous TV personality who recently came into the beauty world, believes that one should follow a few steps religiously to achieve glowing skin.

The first rule you need to remember is to never go to bed with makeup on, even if you don’t wear makeup, going to bed with clean skin is the key to a radiant complexion. When you’re sleeping, your skin takes its time to renew itself but when you have any leftover products on your skin, it halts the process resulting in dull and lackluster skin. So make a habit of cleansing your skin every night before you hit the bed and thoroughly moisturise afterwards to keep the skin hydrared. Make sure you opt for a silk cover pillow at night when sleeping to prevent fine lines and wrinkles.

Moreover, add detox water and fresh fruits to your diet and take at least one liter of water a day, you might feel full at times, but your skin will thank you forever, concluded Anum.

Addressing your skin type can make your makeup last longer.

“Remember, skin care is not a one-size-fits-all solution,” Kiran, MUA at Asma’s beauty clinic and institute.

To ensure your makeup lasts all day and goes on smoothly, each individual’s skin concerns need to be addressed to determine the best course of action for prep. If a certain face wash is doing wonders for your friend, doesn’t mean it’ll work just as well on your skin too.

If you suffer from sensitive skin, rosacea, acne, or any skin problems, it is always a good option to consult with a specialist to make sure you invest in the right products for your skin. Here’s how Kiran tackles her clients based off of their skintypes.

Oily skin: When working with clients that have an oilier skin type Kiran explains, “If I am working with a client who has oily skin, the first thing I do is to remove extra sebum with a toner and apply a light moisturizer or a primer to help extend the longevity of the makeup.”

Kiran also stressed on the importance of not going overboard with the powder: “Never overdo your powder if you have oily skin. I know it may sound like the right thing to do to set your foundation and control the sebum but going overboard can backfire by making your pores push out more oil. So ladies, go easy on that powder!

Dry skin: When you have dry skin, chances are that it’ll only get drier and drier in the winters, which means achieving a fresh luminous makeup application can be a little tricky, especially those pesky dry patches!

For people with dry skin, Kiran recommends skipping the foundation and opting for a rather hydrating base that feels light on the skin and yet evens out the complexion. Kiran recommends investing in a BB or a CC cream that matches the undertone of your skin and blends well in the skin. Formulas as light and hydrating as these make sure the base doesn’t look cakey.

To add to it, we recommend going in with a beauty sponge to apply the base products onto your skin as harsh bristles from face brushes often micro-exfoliate the skin making it look flakey and enhancing the texture on your skin.

The placement of your contour, blush and highlighter can change your face shape

We’ve got the fastest way to shed a few pounds off your face with simple placement hacks that can really make or break your look. Most of us have a certain way of doing our makeup, we may have learned it from YouTube or people around us, but it’s always fun to play around with the product placement to experiment and see what works best for your face shape and we’ve got tips!

Let’s Start With A Blush: Just a few swipes of your favorite blush can make your complexion look radiantly flushed and give you a more youthful appearance. It adds a glow that bronzer and highlighter just can’t mimic. However, it can be the most confusing makeup product to use, afterall it’s so much more than just a random swipe on your cheeks.

First of all, pick a shade that compliments your skin colour. Nobody can save you if you go with an unflattering shade despite your perfected technique. To make your blush last longer, start with a makeup primer, which preps skin and gives a no-slip canvas to help the makeup last all day. If you don’t want to invest in another beauty product, layer blush on top of the foundation to even out your skin tone and help give the blush something to adhere on to.

But don’t forget to blend until you get a natural flush, not a clown look. Use a damp sponge or stiff brush to get the work done.

Another thing to keep in mind is to apply blush according to your face shape. You need to take your bone structure into account before applying blush; otherwise, you will not get your desired makeup look.

Oblong faces: To identify if your face is oblong, focus on the forehead, cheeks, and jawline; they should be about the same width. Start by hitting the apple of the cheek with some as it is the most prominent part of the cheek, blend colour towards the nose and bring it out towards the temple. You can finish up by adding a touch of blush on your forehead and the sides of the brows to bring the look together.

Heart-shaped faces: If you have a narrow chin and your forehead is the fullest part of your face, you have a heart-shaped face. Apply blush in a “C” shape from the top of the temples down to your cheekbone. Add more product along the cheekbone, then diffuse it up towards the temple, pushing it in and upwards.

Round face: You are super lucky if you have a round face because applying blush to a round face is pretty similar to others. If your cheeks are the fullest part of your face with a curved jawline, you have a round face. To get the best result, look in the mirror, smile a little, and apply blush on the apples of your cheeks. If you feel the colour is too much, blend up towards the temple and down towards the earlobe.

Oval faces: You have an oval face if your cheeks are your most prominent part with a narrow chin and forehead. For such a face, start at the most prominent part of the cheekbone and use soft strokes, bring blush down towards the earlobe, and blend up towards the temple. Add the slightest bit just above the temple, too, for balance.

Keep in mind blending too low, high, or close to your nose can risk looking ruddy. So look for your face type and apply blush accordingly.

Zohra Siddiqui, MUA from Houston, Texas, suggests to get the best results, it’s important to choose your blush and lip colours that compliment and don’t clash with each other.

The trick is to choose shades in the same colour family without being too matchy-matchy, and you can do this by choosing products with the same undertone, added Siddiqui.

Set it out with Contour: Contouring is more difficult to master than blush, but once you get the basics down, it can work wonders to sculpt and chisel your facial features subtly. The key is to apply lightly and build gradually.

The goal is to blend the product into certain parts of the face to create shadows. Areas that need attention are under the cheekbones, on the temples, under the jawline, side of the nose, and along the hairline.

Do you know what the worst contouring mistake is? Leaving your face with harsh contour lines, which is often the result of choosing a bronzer that’s too dark. Look for an option about two shades darker than your natural skin colour.

If you want to create a more intense contour, start by blending in a cream contour and set it with contour powder on top.

Highlighter

Like contouring, highlighting can enhance your facial features and provide a beautiful, radiant quality to your overall makeup look.

It’s significant to understand: Where contour creates shadows, highlighting does the opposite, it brings forward the area that you apply it on. Highlighting is comparatively easier than contouring, as you can tap any formula that fits your needs onto the high points of your face like including the tops of the cheekbones, brow bone, down the bridge of your nose, cupid’s bow of your lip, on the inner corners of your eyes, and at the point of your chin.

And while we’re discussing makeup, remember that there’s no right or wrong way to do makeup, there’s plenty of room to experiment with new techniques and find out what works for you. There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to doing your makeup!