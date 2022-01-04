Gigi Hadid shared her new year’s photo on Instagram

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 06:35 pm

Supermodel Gigi Hadid had a wonderful New Year’s Eve with her daughter, baby Khai.

The fashion icon ushered in the year 2022 with a dream vacation ‘in the woods. Also, shared lovely photos from her low-key New Year celebrations on social media.

Read more: Gigi Hadid drops rare childhood photo with sister Bella Hadid

Gigi took to Instagram to wish her fans a happy New Year and share some cute photos from her vacation.

See the post here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Baby Khai was shown helping her mother in the woods in a series of photos taken at the Hadids’ estate. Gigi, 26, was seen in another photo making wonderful pizza and spending quality time with her baby.

Read more: Gigi Hadid gets a makeover after break up with Zayn Malik

In a short period of time, the post gained hundreds of likes and love. Fans wished the model a happy New Year in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Love you and the fam.” “Baby, it’s HNY! Here’s to a happy and bright 22nd birthday! “another supporter chimed in.

