Gigi Hadid shared her new year’s photo on Instagram
Supermodel Gigi Hadid had a wonderful New Year’s Eve with her daughter, baby Khai.
The fashion icon ushered in the year 2022 with a dream vacation ‘in the woods. Also, shared lovely photos from her low-key New Year celebrations on social media.
Read more: Gigi Hadid drops rare childhood photo with sister Bella Hadid
Gigi took to Instagram to wish her fans a happy New Year and share some cute photos from her vacation.
Baby Khai was shown helping her mother in the woods in a series of photos taken at the Hadids’ estate. Gigi, 26, was seen in another photo making wonderful pizza and spending quality time with her baby.
Read more: Gigi Hadid gets a makeover after break up with Zayn Malik
In a short period of time, the post gained hundreds of likes and love. Fans wished the model a happy New Year in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Love you and the fam.” “Baby, it’s HNY! Here’s to a happy and bright 22nd birthday! “another supporter chimed in.
