Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Actresses who looked Gorgeous in Yellow Dress

The bright colour style emphasises being vibrant, sporty, and pop. This style has been a part of the fashion world for quite some time and has only grown in popularity since then. Neon colours aren’t as difficult to wear as you would assume. They’re intense, to be sure, but they’re also a lot of fun to wear if you get the fit right. Yellow is the most prevalent and brightest neon colour, and our Bollywood divas have worn it several times. They’ve also used this colour in their party and advertising attire, choosing for a neon yellow dress. Here are 5 attractive actresses that wore a neon yellow gown.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked lovely in a Bershka sequin gown. The tiny dress hugged her body in all the right places, and the asymmetrical neckline accentuated her collar bones. Alia kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for only modern rings as her jewellery. The RRR actress completed the ensemble with a pair of white stilettos with bow motifs on the strap and at her ankles, which added a dramatic touch.

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda wore the same neon yellow dress as Alia in 2020. The one-shoulder short dress was a perfect fit for Kriti, allowing her to show off her curves and toned figure. The 14 Phere actress also let her clothing take centre stage, skipping the accessories entirely. Kriti completed the look with a pair of bare feet, which suited the already vivid attire nicely.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi wore a stunning neon yellow luxurious suit that was really stunning. The actress donned a strapless short dress by Alex Perry, a luxury name. Janhvi wore a neon suit with a corset-style bodice that emphasised her curves and a floor-sweeping train attached to the waistline that provided a dramatic touch to the design. The dress had a sweetheart neckline and a small skirt with an asymmetrical hem. The lengthy train was linked to the skirt, creating a lovely drape and puffed look. Janhvi accessorised her ensemble simply with bold rings and shiny adorned pointed heels.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon on the red carpet in an embroidered neon yellow short dress by Alina Anwar Couture. The sequin-embroidered dress had a plunging V neckline that emphasised her gorgeous neck and provided a seductive charm to her amusing clothing. The tailored design accentuated her enviable slim form well. The ensemble’s billowy sleeves were gathered at the cuffs. She accessorised the outfit with a pair of strappy stilettos with a vibrant green sole and purple, red, and orange straps. She kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for a set of modest hoop earrings and many rings.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s fashion choices often leave us all speechless. Alex Perry’s modest dress in a bold neon yellow tone was her choice. The strapless dress had full sleeves, hugged her body, showed off her toned shape, and finished just past her knees, creating for a classy style that could be worn from the office to dinner. The dress had a zipper and a provocative slit in the back. Her metallic strappy stilettos completed her outfit as she opted without accessories, keeping everything to a minimal and letting her dress do the talking.