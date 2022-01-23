A glimpse of our future at CES 2022

Each year, tech giants compete against each other to offer consumers the most advanced technology seen by mankind, some of those only imaginable in games or straight out of sci-fi, to help make day to day tasks more convenient and easier to do via the technology around us. This year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held in Las Vegas did just that, with colour changing cars to furthering innovations in already existing gadgets, offering consumers ease of access in their daily lives. Although some of these inventions may just be concepts that never see practicality or be totally bizarre for execution, it is still cool to see their prospects and how far science has come through in technology. Here are some of the most intriguing pieces of technology featured at CES 2022 –

BMW IX flow concept car

The idea of a colour changing car may have only been imaginable in spy movies, video games, or in the Hot Wheels we played with as children, but the BMW group turned fan fiction into reality in this absolute chimera of a car which can change colour based on electronic impulses – not to mention how clean the transition from black to white looks. This colour change is possible due to ‘Electronic Ink’ and a special laser cut digital paper integrated into the body of the car. Though not yet exactly practical, it is still a cool concept, nonetheless.

Labrador Retriever

A fun and simple concept, yet so brilliant with a very practical use. This shelf on wheels assistive robot can help people with limited mobility to move things around the house and may be one of the few robotic concepts to actually materialise from all the other far-fetched robotic creations seen at CES over the years.

NFTS and Samsung smart TVs

Samsung definitely had a lot to offer at this year’s CES, from innovations in television to wirelessly charging remotes (through radio waves harvesting technology). But the most intriguing was Samsung stepping into the world of NFT’s by offering a platform to view and purchase digital art on their Smart TV’s – not very Samsung if you think about it.

Samsung freestyle portable projector

Arguably the most useful invention, Samsung solves a very practical problem with a truly portable projector which can easily be carried in a backpack, purse etc. and its potential uses are endless; from taking it with you on camping trips to wanting to stream your favourite shows on the ceiling whilst lying in bed, or setting it up with your laptop or pc, this Samsung projector is truly freestyle. Did I mention that this projector offers 1080p resolution and can be charged via USB-C?

ROG Zephyrus G14

Asus not only appealed to its audience and finally put a webcam on this beast of a laptop, but they also equipped it with AMD’s Radeon 6800S instead of its RTX 3060 GPU. Powered with that chip and AMD’s new Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, this could easily be the best gaming laptop of the year, with great battery life to back its claim.

Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV

Usually, Samsung paves the way with innovations in Smart TVs and PC monitors, but Sony seems to be taking charge of QD- OLED TVs this time around. Sony announced a flagship A95K QD-OLED 4K TV in CES which would be available in two sizes: in a 55-inch and a 65-inch end to end screen. Sony promises to offer the best in display with its state-of-the-art image processing and TV speaker system.

Sengled smart health monitoring light

Smart bulbs have come a long way and this company sets to prove that example as the Sengled Smart Health Monitoring Bulb tracks your vitals, body temperature and sleep patterns via radar technology and can be connected to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so you can control the light settings via your phone.

Final thoughts

All in all, the products showcased in CES 2022 surely had a lot to offer with some of its exhibits being the best innovations technology had to offer. It is worth speculating the scope of these proposed inventions as they show how far civilization has progressed and where we can get to with these advancements in technology; because we can truly go far and do wonders with it.