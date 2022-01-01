A new series featuring Kardashians is soon to launch on Hulu
When thinking of the most glamourous families in the world, the first name that pops to mind is The Kardashians. The family famous for just having the life they have is making money for airing it out to the public.
After Netflix Hulu too thought about cashing in on the Kardashians. Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family are ecstatic as the supermodels are all geared up for their much-anticipated Hulu reality series.
On Friday, December 31, Hulu announced the title of the next series, The Kardashians, and shared a brief teaser with viewers.
The reality TV stars Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian were joined by Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner in a 15-second short to wish viewers a happy New Year.
“It’s a new year, which means fresh starts. @kardashianshulu #TheKardashians, I’ll see you soon .” says the streaming platform on Twitter.
While no specific launch date has been given, but it is sure that it will ar in early 2022. Hulu has also guaranteed that the Kardashians would “bring their exciting new chapter to Hulu in this unique, personal journey inside their life.”
Hulu has even provided a synopsis for the new series. The series will premiere on Disney+ in Canada.
“New Year’s greetings! We’ll talk again soon, “Kris, the matriarch of the family, stated in the caption after resharing the teaser on social media.
