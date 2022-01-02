A peek into Hashim Ali’s world

One of the premier names that come to mind when one talks about art direction in fashion-related campaigns, Hashim Ali is a master of playing with different aesthetic sensibilities and a true visionary icon. Saying that he is the pioneer of fashion-related art direction would be an understatement. Not entirely the first of his kind, however, Ali’s work in the fashion industry has been absolutely revolutionary and innovative. Born and raised in Lahore, he graduated with a Visual Communication Design degree from the National College of Arts and worked for theatre as well. In an interview, he revealed that he loved production design from a young age and was discovered by filmmaker, Asad-ul-Haq who gave him a chance to work with HSY as an assistant stylist. Art direction is a fairly new concept in the Pakistani industry, especially for the fashion industry where most shoots would involve only props however, Hashim Ali was able to weave his magic and combine elements of both fashion and theatre effortlessly. He considers himself a visual storyteller and has worked for many numerous brands as a production designer, art director and stylist. He recently starred and art directed Meesha Shafi’s new single, ‘Hot Mango Chutney Sauce’. He did a stellar job with the look and feel of the set, especially depicting the feisty South Asian aesthetic that had us hooked on screens.

You can see his creative catharsis in prominent projects like Dua-e-Reem which starred Mahira Khan, Gul Ahmed’s ‘One Nation, One Million Colors’ campaign, L’Oreal #Coloureverafter “Disney Princess” campaign, and Natasha Noorani’s single Choro. Excelling frequently in experimental art, Hashim doesn’t generally stick to a particular color palette/ scheme but you will find most of his work drenched in vibrant tones. Be it a small set or something pompous, Hashim Ali knows how to ace the game and bring something creatively exceptional to the table.