Aagha Ali reveals why he doesn’t post anything with Hina on social media

Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali, one of the most adored celebrity couples, never shy in expressing their love for each other but often stay away from the public eyes and fans are really curious to know the reason.

Recently, the Raat starlet was seen replying to a fan’s comment after being asked why he doesn’t upload pictures with Hina and is there anything wrong between the two.

In the comments section, a user wrote, “Sir ap na Hina mam ky sath pics post kerty ho na un ki pics like kerty ho or na comment or wo ksi party per bhi ap k stah nai hoti. We are worried. Is everything fine between you two? Plz, stay together.”

To which, Aagha replied: “Alhumdulillah everything is great! Aur wo kya hai k Instagram say agay jahan aur bhi hain.”

Earlier, the celebrity star had revealed his love story with Hina that began on the sets of Dil-e-Gumshuda.

“Hina and I were shooting for our drama Dil-e-Gumshuda and became really good friends while working on that project. After spending some time together we came to know that both of us need to settle down after getting married. My mom knows me so well and she helped me believe that I Like Hina and I should ask her if we can get married and that was such a random proposal because I asked it on a phone call.”

Hina said, “Me and Agha’s mother used to play an online game together before we decided to marry and I had talked to her a couple of times so she knew what kind of a girl I am.”

The duo got married in a minimalistic Nikkah ceremony during coronavirus lockdown in the year 2020.

However, there were no rumours about their dating or anything related to their personal lives.