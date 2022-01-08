Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 10:31 pm

Aayush Sharma rejects supporting character in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Aayush Sharma rejects supporting character in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Photo: Instagram

Aayush Sharma has been praised for his character in the film, Antim: The Final Truth, Bollywood’s rising star is progressively stealing hearts with his exceptional acting talents.

It was recently revealed that the actor would reunite with his brother-in-law Salman Khan for their next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

This is disappointing news for those Aayush fans who hoped to see him share screen time with his brother-in-law once more!

According to a source close to Bollywood Hungama, Aayush Sharma has opted not to pursue side character parts.

The source said, “After being appreciated in Antim, Aayush has taken this decision to not take up character roles in big films. Salman too feels the same, as the track of Aayush in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was not a significant one. He was to play the role of Salman’s younger brother, though the entire film revolved around Salman’s character.”

The source added by saying, “Two more actors will come on board to play key roles in this Farhad Samji directed action-comedy. The casting work is currently going on in full swing as the movie will take off by the end of February.”

This is indeed sad, but kudos to Aayush for this tough yet inspiring decision!

For the unversed, Aayush Sharma is married to Salman‘s sister Arpita Khan. The couple shares two kids together, one is named Ahil Sharma and the other is named Ayat Sharma.

