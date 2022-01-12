Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 15 years of Guru

Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating 15 years of Guru, he took Instagram to celebrate 15 years of Guru through a social media post.

The Mani Ratnam film starred Aishwarya Rai opposite him, while Vidya Balan, R Madhavan, and Mithun Chakraborty played essential roles.

Junior Bachan shared a clip from the movie Guru of his character talking about when people start talking about you, it means you are becoming successful. “15 years! Time flies,” he captioned the post.

The fans instantly dropped messages of congratulating him, his friends from Bollywood also admired his performance.

Abhishek’s co-star Amit Sadh wrote, “One of my fav films bro !! You were beyond exceptional!! See you soon !!”

Other actors like Aashka Goradia, Nachiket Barve and Amaan Ali Bangash also commented on his post.