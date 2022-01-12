Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 08:14 pm

Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 15 years of Guru

Aishwarya Rai Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating 15 years of Guru, he took Instagram to celebrate 15 years of Guru through a social media post.

The Mani Ratnam film starred Aishwarya Rai opposite him, while Vidya Balan, R Madhavan, and Mithun Chakraborty played essential roles.

Junior Bachan shared a clip from the movie Guru of his character talking about when people start talking about you, it means you are becoming successful. “15 years! Time flies,” he captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)


The fans instantly dropped messages of congratulating him, his friends from Bollywood also admired his performance.

Abhishek’s co-star Amit Sadh wrote, “One of my fav films bro !! You were beyond exceptional!! See you soon !!”

Other actors like Aashka Goradia, Nachiket Barve and Amaan Ali Bangash also commented on his post.

 

 

Read More

56 mins ago
Ushna Shah shares a fan moment with Shahid Afridi, ‘Lala Ney Dil Jeet Liya’

Ushna Shah, the actress from 'Parizaad,' met the cricket icon on a...
59 mins ago
Will Parizaad Get a Happy Ending with RJ Annie?

As we prepare for the finale of the popular drama Parizaad, it...
1 hour ago
Shahid Kapoor drops a stunning picture, wife called him 'Selfie Queen'

Shahid Kapoor is soaking up the Punjabi winter vibes and making sure...
1 hour ago
When does Sara Ali Khan want to get married?

In an interview with ETimes, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan revealed the...
1 hour ago
Ananya Panday shares pictures in swimsuit as Suahana goes 'Wow'

Ananya Panday, an actor, posted a series of images of herself on...
2 hours ago
Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar set to tie the knot on January 27

The rumoured wedding of actress Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

A large flock of critically endangered birds arrive in Cambodia in yearly migration
4 mins ago
A large flock of critically endangered birds arrive in Cambodia in yearly migration

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- A large flock of critically endangered...
Chinese-built Air Traffic Management System project near completion in South Sudan
18 mins ago
Chinese-built Air Traffic Management System project near completion in South Sudan

JUBA, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- South Sudan is revamping its necessary aviation...
25 mins ago
PM extols ISI role for national security, stability and prosperity

Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with the federal ministers, visited the Inter-Services...
Apple iPhone 15
29 mins ago
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Price in Pakistan Its launch date is set...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600