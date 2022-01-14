Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal warmly greet each other before their performance in Coke Studio Song “Tu Jhoom”

Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal warmly greet each other before their performance. Netizens Loves It

Coke Studio 14, the most anticipated music show of the year, premiered with legends Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal performing their single ‘Tu Jhoom,’ and the music video has already gone viral on social media as fans express their enthusiasm for the commencement of Season 14.

The amazing Xulfi composed the recently released track, which features famous Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal, as well as music and production by Xulfi and Abdullah Siddiqui, who is a welcomed and talented addition to the Coke Studio 14.

Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal – Tu Jhoom – Coke Studio 14

A video of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal warmly greet each other before their performance has also gone viral.