Actor Vachik Mangassarian dies of Covid complications amid sharing anti-vaxx conspiracy

Vachik Mangassarian, who plays a character in Agents of Shield on Marvel’s Agents of Shield, posted a series of anti-vaxx plot theory memes on Facebook. Before he died of Covid-19 problems at the age of 78.

On Tuesday, his manager announced that the immunized actor had died in Burbank. California.

Mangasaryn was most recognized for his performance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kasimzagururu, although he also appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm and NCIS. Other cities include Los Angeles and others.

The star had to get vaccinated because he had to endure filming, his talent agent Valerie McCafely said: The Daily Beast , “Because his desire to work became more important to him.”

“I know his initial attitude, but after talking to him, his desire to work became more important,” McCafely told Outlet on Tuesday.

Before passing away the actor took a sturdy stand on social media about his approaches for the COVID-19 vaccine. He never expressed his stance in words but shared a series of graphics and cartoons that brightly labeled his stance on him.

