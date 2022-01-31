Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 07:48 pm

Actress Resham shares a fan moment with Parizaad cast

Parizaad: The blockbuster hit drama serials finally ends after a grand release of its last episode in theatres on Friday. The talk of the town drama serial has gathered a lot of fame in Pakistan as well as across the border. Ahmed Ali Akbar, who played the lead role, has captured millions of hearts. His ostensible character has been making headlines ever since the drama went on-air.

Read more: Here’s why Yumna Zaidi did not attend Parizaad premier night

At the star-studded premier night of Parizaad, many celebrities, even veteran actress Resham, came out to watch the finale of the blockbuster drama serial and shared a fan moment from the event. Take a look:

