Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 03:33 pm

Actress Zubab Rana looks ravishing in latest clicks

Zubab Rana

Pakistan’s rising star Zubab Rana looks ravishing in recent pictures wearing a gorgeous yellow attire.

Taking to Instagram, the Fitrat actress shared stunning clicks from her recent photoshoot and left fans gushing over her timeless beauty.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zubab Rana ✨ (@zubab.rana)

In other photos, Rana posed for some aesthetic sun-kissed clicks and the netizens are just in awe.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zubab Rana ✨ (@zubab.rana)

The model-turned-actress Zubab Rana began her showbiz career with her drama debut in 2017. And in no time this talented girl earned fame owing to her natural acting skills in Mere Khudaya and later in Bandish.

In fact, Rana’s strong performance in Mere Khudaya bagged her nomination for Best Emerging Talent at the 18th Lux Style Awards.

She further explored many genres in the recently concluded Bharas and Fitrat.

Apart from her stellar acting, the latter marked her entry into the world of music with her first single release Teri Photo, which became a super hit.

Read More

1 hour ago
Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor breakup after 4 years of dating: sources

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, one of the most popular couples...
1 hour ago
WATCH: Why Aiman Khan supports early marriages?

Actress Aiman Khan is a true supporter of marriage and suggested all...
2 hours ago
Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after health worsens

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, 92, has been admitted to the Intensive Care...
2 hours ago
Zayn Malik joins dating app to find love after split with Gigi Hadid

Famed British singer Zayn Malik has reportedly joined a dating app titled...
2 hours ago
Anushka Sharma treats fans with Vamika's first fun birthday celebration

Bollywood's power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their daughter Vamika's...
3 hours ago
Sadia Ghaffar treats fans with an adorable click embracing her little one

Pakistani actress Sadia Ghaffar has delighted her fans after sharing a lovely...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

covid
2 mins ago
Chinese cities battle Covid as Winter Olympics loom

BEIJING: China is battling coronavirus outbreaks in several cities, testing the country's...
Sunny Leone
5 mins ago
Sunny Leone chilling with sharks in Maldives Beach, hails ‘free safe wildlife’. Watch Video

Sunny Leone, who is currently on holiday in the Maldives, released a...
11 mins ago
PTI saved Pakistan’s economy from bankruptcy: claims Energy Minister Hammad Azhar

Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) saved Pakistan's...
djokovic
14 mins ago
Djokovic admits ‘errors’ as he fights to avoid Australian deportation

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic on Wednesday admitted "errors" in his travel papers and for not...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600