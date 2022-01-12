Actress Zubab Rana looks ravishing in latest clicks

Pakistan’s rising star Zubab Rana looks ravishing in recent pictures wearing a gorgeous yellow attire.

Taking to Instagram, the Fitrat actress shared stunning clicks from her recent photoshoot and left fans gushing over her timeless beauty.

In other photos, Rana posed for some aesthetic sun-kissed clicks and the netizens are just in awe.

The model-turned-actress Zubab Rana began her showbiz career with her drama debut in 2017. And in no time this talented girl earned fame owing to her natural acting skills in Mere Khudaya and later in Bandish.

In fact, Rana’s strong performance in Mere Khudaya bagged her nomination for Best Emerging Talent at the 18th Lux Style Awards.

She further explored many genres in the recently concluded Bharas and Fitrat.

Apart from her stellar acting, the latter marked her entry into the world of music with her first single release Teri Photo, which became a super hit.