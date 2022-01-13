Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 06:01 pm

Adnan Malik is all praises for Shehzad Roy’s effort for population control

Population increase is one of Pakistan’s “biggest existential challenges,” according to Adnan Malik. He is relieved to learn that singer Shehzad Roy is helping to solve the issue.

Read more: Singer Shahzad Roy opposes public hanging of rapists

Roy’s manager confirmed that the Ministry of Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination had named Roy an honorary ambassador for population and family planning. The singer’s hiring was announced on social media, and it ultimately made its way to Malik’s Instagram account.

Not only that, the actor praises Roy’s efforts but also expresses his concern about Pakistan’s alarming population rise. “It would have been a different scenario for us if Pakistan’s population had been fewer than 100 million. So many of our problems may be traced back to the population expansion.”

Read more: Singer Shahzad Roy gives an interesting answer to a marriage offer

“All the best in this capacity to Shehzad Roy,” Malik remarked of the singer’s new duty. “Population growth is unquestionably one of our most pressing existential concerns. [I] wholeheartedly support you.”

Pakistan has a population of 225 million people, making it the world’s fifth-most populous country. While, Unfortunately, there is a deafening silence on this subject.

We have to agree with Malik that seeing Roy do what he can to solve this troubling issue is encouraging.

