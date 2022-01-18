Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 08:26 pm

Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed had a friendly banter on Instagram

Adnan Siddiqui has entered the world of memes, and he’s getting very good at it. He just tweeted a clip from the 2015 film Jawani Phir Nahi Ani with a comment about Humayun Saeed always walking away with the girl. Despite the fact that Siddiqui woos them better. He made a lighthearted dig at his pal. Adding that his 2022 objective was for him to be the hero for a change, while Saeed appeared like it.

“Humayun Saeed, what do you have against me? You always get the girl. Even if I wooed her better than you, you get to mouth the finest dialogues. You get to thrash me in my office, you get seetis [whistles] for that, and now this?! What’s up, bhai? Why did you make me look like a photograph?” The photo was captioned by Siddiqui.

In their 2019 drama Meray Paas Tum Ho, Siddiqui “wooed” Saeed’s wife away. In the drama, Saeed portrayed Danish, Mehwish’s spouse, while Siddiqui portrayed Shehwaar, the man with whom she has an extramarital affair before returning to her husband.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1) 

Siddiqui continued in the same vein, saying, “In 2022, all I want is for you to make a film in which I play the starring role and you appear as a painting or photograph on the wall. Ah! It’s a beautiful concept in and of itself.”

Saeed was quick to reply with love and laughter, and he took it all in good humor.

