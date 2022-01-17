Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 08:09 pm

Adnan Siddiqui mourns demise of veteran actor Rasheed Naz

Lollywood star Adnan Siddiqui mourned the loss of veteran actor Rasheed Naz, who passed away at the age of 73 after a prolonged illness on Monday morning. The sad news was confirmed by Naz’s daughter-in-law, actor Madiha Rizvi, on Instagram.

Madiha wrote, “Our dearest Baba Rashid Naz Has left this world peacefully this morning. Please recite Surah Fateha for the departed soul.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madiha Rizvi Official (@diyariz)

Read more: Political fraternity mourns demise of veteran actor Rasheed Naz

To express his condolences to the late actor, Adnan Siddiqui took to Twitter and wrote, Another big jolt to our industry. Rasheed Naz Sahib leaves behind an impressive legacy of work. You will always be remembered as a brilliant actor. May Allah grant you highest place in Jannah. Aameen.

It should be noted that late Rasheed was born in 1948 in the former North-West Frontier Post (NWFP), NWFP, and present-day Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and started acting in 1971.

Naz has acted in more than three dozen plays, making him one of the most popular actors of the 1980s and 1990s.

He started his acting career with Pashto language dramas, he also showed the essence of acting in several Hindko language dramas and theatres. He started acting in Urdu dramas on Pakistan Television (PTV) after 1980 and was much loved for his distinctive tone and style.

The actor’s popular dramas include ‘Ek Tha Gaon, Teri Rah Mein Rul Gaye, Namos, Dasht, Manzil, Pinjra, Khuda Zameen Se Gaya Nahi, Pathar, Aan, Inkar Or Khwaab Sarai’.

