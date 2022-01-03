Adnan Siddiqui’s latest selfie erupts meme fest on Twitter
Every year we have a lot of fun on the internet, diving into subcultures, highly specific content, and of course, tons and tons of memes. With the start of the New Year 2022, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has become Twitter’s newest meme with just a selfie.
A video of actor Adnan Siddiqui taking part in the destruction ceremony of confiscated goods went viral on social media. The video itself became the talk of the town. The actor too took to social media and shared a post about the same.
The post included a selfie in front of the raging fire that was picked up by Pakistani Twitter and circulated with quite a range of meme content. From Babar Azam supremacy to Imran Khan’s ghabrana nahi hai, Twitter has all of the hilarious memes.
Take a look:
Remember this girl? This is her now. pic.twitter.com/T2xPTR4vDi
— issajoke (@Alitauqeeraslam) January 2, 2022
I made one 🙂 pic.twitter.com/KhKSDBMgfa
— n (@stfunihal) January 2, 2022
Made one based on true events pic.twitter.com/I8ZLRmcy5r
— Princess Consuela Bananahammock (@izzpizzxrants) January 2, 2022
Okay- this is my first ever meme! pic.twitter.com/AOTT8wTrAx
— . (@needserotoninz) January 2, 2022
the urge to tweet this …. pic.twitter.com/n96gxWNk7s
— iyummm⁷ 🇵🇸 (@olivescoil) January 2, 2022
I'm the "successful" daughter pic.twitter.com/jJLRQwb8ZA
— SAPM on Cake (@ranaslander) January 2, 2022
Relatable? 😅✌#AdnanSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/9j0J2b9yxe
— Rizvi Tweets (@Shah_Rizvi97) January 2, 2022
Phuppo after every fasaad 🙂 #AdnanSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/7mCJ0IBdKe
— BA-56 🏆♥️🇵🇰 (@umme_lailaah) January 2, 2022
#AdnanSiddiqui #NayaPakistan pic.twitter.com/T64zHy94uw
— Muhammad Anas (@Anasawaaz) January 3, 2022
No year is complete without a meme calendar. The internet has already got January sorted!
Best meme so far 🙃🙃#AdnanSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/nDxZL2grZX
— وجیہہ کاظمی 🇵🇰 (@Wajeehakazmi3) January 3, 2022
Read More
Prince William’s affair with Rose Hanbury resurfaces online
Prince William is once again being dogged by rumours of an affair...
Choi Tae-Joon and Park Shin-Hye to get married on this date
Park Shin-Hye, a South Korean actress best known for her role in...
Hadiqa Kiani gets candid about her career and ageism in a recent interview
In a recent interview, singer and actor Hadiqa Kiani discussed her relationship...
Ushna Shah calls out people who accuse her of faking a foreign accent
Pakistani actress Ushna Shah takes a dig on naysayers who never miss...
Yasir Hussain again under fire for his views on Turkish Actors in Pakistan
On a talk show presented by actor Nauman Ijaz on a local...