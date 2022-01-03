Adnan Siddiqui’s latest selfie erupts meme fest on Twitter

Every year we have a lot of fun on the internet, diving into subcultures, highly specific content, and of course, tons and tons of memes. With the start of the New Year 2022, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has become Twitter’s newest meme with just a selfie.

A video of actor Adnan Siddiqui taking part in the destruction ceremony of confiscated goods went viral on social media. The video itself became the talk of the town. The actor too took to social media and shared a post about the same.

The post included a selfie in front of the raging fire that was picked up by Pakistani Twitter and circulated with quite a range of meme content. From Babar Azam supremacy to Imran Khan’s ghabrana nahi hai, Twitter has all of the hilarious memes.

Take a look:

Remember this girl? This is her now. pic.twitter.com/T2xPTR4vDi — issajoke (@Alitauqeeraslam) January 2, 2022

Made one based on true events pic.twitter.com/I8ZLRmcy5r — Princess Consuela Bananahammock (@izzpizzxrants) January 2, 2022

Okay- this is my first ever meme! pic.twitter.com/AOTT8wTrAx — . (@needserotoninz) January 2, 2022

the urge to tweet this …. pic.twitter.com/n96gxWNk7s — iyummm⁷ 🇵🇸 (@olivescoil) January 2, 2022

I'm the "successful" daughter pic.twitter.com/jJLRQwb8ZA — SAPM on Cake (@ranaslander) January 2, 2022

No year is complete without a meme calendar. The internet has already got January sorted!

