‘Age is just a number,’ says Ayesha Omar

Ayesha Omar, an actress and model of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, is well-known for her glam and style. She is one of the fashion divas who makes heads turn left and right, wherever she goes. Recently, in her interview, the Bulbulay star talked about marriage and addressed her personal life with Rabia Mughni, in which she admitted that she would not mind marrying a younger man.

“If I will feel that a guy is younger to me but he’s mature and I would think that we can connect well, then why not. I would definitely marry him, I have no such issues, age is just a number,” she stated.

“Your health, maturity, diet and outlook define your age. Some people’s biological age is different from their chronological age,” the 40-year-old said.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer, opposite Yasir Hussain. The star will play the role of a cop in the film.