23rd Jan, 2022. 03:19 am

Ahad Raza Mir and Ramsha Khan to Star in Ramazan Play

Since Suno Chanda, Ramadan shows have become a must-see in Pakistan. Every year, we witness a new couple and fresh, light-hearted stories that connect with audiences. This year, too, we will see new Ramadan shows on various channels. Another new show premiering this Ramadan will star Ramsha Khan and Ahad Raza Mir.

The duo will appear in the show written by Suno Chanda and Chupke Chupke writer Saima Akram Chaudhry and directed by Danish Nawaz, who earlier directed the superhit comedy Chupke Chupke. Hum Tum is a lighthearted drama.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

