Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 12:16 am

Ahad Raza Mir attacked for not attending Saboor Aly’s wedding

Sajal Aly Ahad Raza Mir

Sajal Aly Ahad Raza Mir

We all know about the rumors that are spreading in the industry regarding the most famous couple of the Pakistan media industry.

But now we know where actor Ahad Raza Mir is!

Nevertheless, people on social media are bashing Ahad Raza for not attending Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding and being with Sajal Aly during Saboor and wedding.

The infamous actress Sajal Aly is curren5tly attending her sister Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding ceremonies in Karachi without Ahad Raza Mir.

The first video that went viral was of Sajal applying ‘Haldi on the newlyweds went viral on social media because of her solo appearance.

It seems that not everything is fine between the ‘ít’couple of the showbiz.

Lately, a picture of Ahad Raza Mir went viral on social media. Where Ahad is seen appearing at a different wedding along with the rest of the Mir family in Dubai.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

This pretty much sums up why is the Mir family absent from the Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding.

The netizens have recated to the pictures pretty furiously and Ahad is receiving bashing online for not being by Sajal side in the family events.

The fans didn’t even spare Ahad Raza Mir’s mother, criticizing her for being a horrifying mother-in-law to Sajal Aly. Even calling her a “monster”

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly are one of the most famous Pakistani showbiz couples. They tied the knot last year.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Aayush Sharma rejects supporting character in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Aayush Sharma has been praised for his character in the film, Antim:...
2 hours ago
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s dance video sets the internet on fire

Despite the recent winter rains that have lashed the city, shaadi season...
2 hours ago
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly divorce rumors intensifies, Ali Ansari Kisses Saboor Aly
3 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot postponed

Covid-19 is once again rising in India which has caused the shooting...
3 hours ago
Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn got some twerking – watch video

Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is a beautiful star...
3 hours ago
Throwback: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas performs aarti at home

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' video from their Diwali puja at home...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung
5 mins ago
Samsung TVs and Phone Chargers Will Use No Power on Standby by 2025

Samsung Electronics vowed to establish a green, sustainable future during its pre-show...
Neelum Muneer
19 mins ago
Neelam Muneer flaunts in her latest picture

Actor Neelam Muneer Khan is one of the most followed celebrities on...
Moto G Stylus
32 mins ago
Moto G Stylus 2022 Price and Specifications

The Moto G Stylus will be available in 2022, according to Motorola....
Asim Azhar
37 mins ago
Asim Azhar leaves the concert after someone threw a bottle at him

Pakistani singer and songwriter, Asim Azhar left the stage when a bottle...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600