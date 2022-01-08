Ahad Raza Mir attacked for not attending Saboor Aly’s wedding

We all know about the rumors that are spreading in the industry regarding the most famous couple of the Pakistan media industry.

But now we know where actor Ahad Raza Mir is!

Nevertheless, people on social media are bashing Ahad Raza for not attending Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding and being with Sajal Aly during Saboor and wedding.

The infamous actress Sajal Aly is curren5tly attending her sister Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding ceremonies in Karachi without Ahad Raza Mir.

The first video that went viral was of Sajal applying ‘Haldi on the newlyweds went viral on social media because of her solo appearance.

It seems that not everything is fine between the ‘ít’couple of the showbiz.

Lately, a picture of Ahad Raza Mir went viral on social media. Where Ahad is seen appearing at a different wedding along with the rest of the Mir family in Dubai.

This pretty much sums up why is the Mir family absent from the Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding.

The netizens have recated to the pictures pretty furiously and Ahad is receiving bashing online for not being by Sajal side in the family events.

The fans didn’t even spare Ahad Raza Mir’s mother, criticizing her for being a horrifying mother-in-law to Sajal Aly. Even calling her a “monster”

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly are one of the most famous Pakistani showbiz couples. They tied the knot last year.