Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 11:13 pm

Ahmad Ali Butt bring new fun games to ‘Bacha Log Game Show’

BOL Entertainment to bring a new game show, “Bacha Log Game Show,” presented by Rio. Renowned Pakistani actor Ahmad Ali Butt will host the first-ever and biggest kids’ game show in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s #1 Entertainment channel, ‘BOL Entertainment is a frontrunner when it comes to introducing new TV shows. “Bacha Log Game Show” is a one-of-a-kind TV Show which will bring a lot of entertaining content for kids.

Read more: Rio presents ‘Bacha Log Game Show” on BOL Entertainment

Pakistan’s #1 Entertainment channel, BOL Entertainment, is one of the favorites of the audience due to its unique shows. Following the success of “Khush Raho Pakistan,” “Game Show Aise Chale Ga,” and “BOL House,” BOL Entertainment announced the addition of a “game show” for children.

“Bacha Log Game Show” will be aired on Bol Entertainment very soon in collaboration with actor Ahmad Ali Butt. Who will get the opportunity to participate in the show and who will not? You just have to wait a few more days for the answers to all these questions, such as which games will be played or which prizes will be awarded to them.

