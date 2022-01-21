Ahmad Ali Butt bring new fun games to ‘Bacha Log Game Show’

BOL Entertainment to bring a new game show, “Bacha Log Game Show,” presented by Rio. Renowned Pakistani actor Ahmad Ali Butt will host the first-ever and biggest kids’ game show in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s #1 Entertainment channel, ‘BOL Entertainment is a frontrunner when it comes to introducing new TV shows. “Bacha Log Game Show” is a one-of-a-kind TV Show which will bring a lot of entertaining content for kids.

“Bacha Log Game Show” will be aired on Bol Entertainment very soon in collaboration with actor Ahmad Ali Butt. Who will get the opportunity to participate in the show and who will not? You just have to wait a few more days for the answers to all these questions, such as which games will be played or which prizes will be awarded to them.