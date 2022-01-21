Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 09:17 pm

Ahmad Ali Butt to host “Bacha Log Game Show” presented by Rio on BOL Entertainment

Pakistani actor, Ahmad Ali Butt, is going to bring a new first-ever & biggest game show for kids, “Bacha Log Game Show,” presented by Rio on BOL Entertainment, very soon.

Pakistan’s number one channel, ‘BOL Entertainment is always entertaining its audience in a new way. A few days ago, the management of the BOL channel announced to bring a new game show for children for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

As usual, BOL Entertainment is bringing something unique this time too, and while maintaining its popularity, this is going to be Pakistan’s first game show for children, “Bacha Log Game Show,” is about to air very soon which will be hosted by the country’s famous actor and comedian, Ahmad Ali Butt.

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt does not need any introduction and he is one of the few artists in Pakistan who has proved his name in the field of music besides small and big screens while he is second to none in hosting the program.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Ali Butt is counted in the list of famous comedians of the country but he also plays serious roles well while he is also the essence of acting in hit films like Jwani Phar Nahin Aani and Jwani Phar Nahin Aani 2.

Earlier, the BOL administration had also released a promo of the program on its official YouTube.

In the promo, children can be seen playing and having fun, giving the viewers a refreshing game show. So stay tuned for the first-ever & biggest game show for kids.

Read More

54 mins ago
Usman Mukhtar shares his bond with co-actor Naimal Khawar

Pakistani actor, Usman Mukhtar who rose to prominence with his TV debut...
1 hour ago
Vidya Balan Sets Temperature Soaring In Black Satin Shirt And Red Skirt

Vidya Balan looks stunning in a black shirt and a red patterned...
1 hour ago
Pamela Anderson files for divorce from fifth husband

Pamela Anderson has seemingly filed for divorce after just 13 months of marriage....
1 hour ago
Shehnaaz Gill Blossoms In Yellow Lehenga With See Gorgeous Photos

In her recent picture, Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in a lovely yellow...
1 hour ago
Sajal Aly's brother does not consider Ahad Raza Mir as his elder brother

Sajal Aly, a talented actress of Pakistan's showbiz industry, has been subjected...
1 hour ago
Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, to Malaika Arora: 5 Celebrities who proved feather dresses are here to Stay

Nothing beats a gown. However, this is only true if you do...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Islamabad United
2 mins ago
PSL 2022: Islamabad United squad for PSL 7

PSL 2022: Islamabad United, the two-time champions, will be optimistic going into...
Sonam Bajwa
8 mins ago
Sonam Bajwa Looks Dead Gorgeous in Pastel Lehenga

Sonam Bajwa's Pastel Lehenga Is Everything You Want For A Summer Wedding....
Ahmad Ali Butt to host "Bacha Log Game Show" presented by Rio on BOL Entertainment
14 mins ago
Rio presents ‘Bacha Log Game Show” on BOL Entertainment

Pakistani actor, Ahmad Ali Butt, is going to bring a new game...
Peshawar Zalmi
14 mins ago
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 7

PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi, a former PSL winner, has announced their lineup...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement