Ahmad Ali Butt to host “Bacha Log Game Show” presented by Rio on BOL Entertainment

Pakistani actor, Ahmad Ali Butt, is going to bring a new first-ever & biggest game show for kids, “Bacha Log Game Show,” presented by Rio on BOL Entertainment, very soon.

Pakistan’s number one channel, ‘BOL Entertainment‘ is always entertaining its audience in a new way. A few days ago, the management of the BOL channel announced to bring a new game show for children for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

As usual, BOL Entertainment is bringing something unique this time too, and while maintaining its popularity, this is going to be Pakistan’s first game show for children, “Bacha Log Game Show,” is about to air very soon which will be hosted by the country’s famous actor and comedian, Ahmad Ali Butt.

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt does not need any introduction and he is one of the few artists in Pakistan who has proved his name in the field of music besides small and big screens while he is second to none in hosting the program.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Ali Butt is counted in the list of famous comedians of the country but he also plays serious roles well while he is also the essence of acting in hit films like ‘Jwani Phar Nahin Aani‘ and ‘Jwani Phar Nahin Aani 2‘.

Earlier, the BOL administration had also released a promo of the program on its official YouTube.

In the promo, children can be seen playing and having fun, giving the viewers a refreshing game show. So stay tuned for the first-ever & biggest game show for kids.