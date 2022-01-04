Ahmed Ali Butt gets his funny intake at Adnan Siddiqui’s viral meme fest

Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Butt has taken a hilarious dig at fellow actor Adnan Siddiqui after he became a new meme guy on Twitter.

A video of actor Adnan Siddiqui taking part in the destruction ceremony of confiscated goods went viral on social media. The video itself became the talk of the town.

The post included a selfie in front of the raging fire that was picked up by Pakistani Twitter and circulated with quite a range of meme content.

Along with the Twitterati, Ahmed Ali Butt also jumped into the viral meme fest by sharing his own version on Instagram. He turned the meme content funnier after mentioning Siddiqui’s and Humayun Saeed’s characters as Danish and Shahwaar.

The meme showed Danish’s [Humayun Saeed] house raging while Shahwaar [Adnan Siddiqui] is ‘cool’ with that.

However, the Dil Lagi actor re-posted Butt’s story on Instagram and wrote, “Lol”.

