Web Desk

13th Jan, 2022. 02:11 pm

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram receives a sweet kiss from wife Minal Khan

Minal Ahsan PDA-filled clicks

Pakistani celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are always a sight for sore eyes. They are the talk of the town due to a plethora of reasons including their PDA-filled clicks before tying the knot and then the extravagant wedding functions.

In a recent post shared by Ahsan Mohsin on his Instagram, the beaming couple posed for some charming portraits looking as loved up as ever.

In one of the pictures, wife Minal was seen kissing her hubby on the cheeks and left fans in complete awe.

Also Read: Who is more romantic, Ahsan or Minal? Check it out!

The couple was seen striking poses for the camera at Saboor and Ali Ansari’s star-studded Shendi.

Minal wore an elegant pastel-coloured attire while Ahsan donned an all-white kurta pyjama and paired it with a black waistcoat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

The lovebirds tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.

They also made headlines after their honeymoon trip to the Maldives. The netizens particularly criticized the actress for her dressing.

