Pakistan’s singing sensation Aima Baig, who is reportedly pairing up with Atif Aslam to sing the PSL 7 anthem, was forced to halt a concert mid-way due to uncontrolled concert-goers.

In a viral clip doing rounds on the internet, the Naa Cher Malangan Nu crooner is seen losing her temper reprimanding a few from the audience for misbehaving at the concert in Lahore.

She was also spotted giving a befitting reply to an obscene gesture by confronting the miscreant.

Watch Here: