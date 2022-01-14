Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Jan, 2022. 03:33 pm

Aima Baig earns support by netizens after she calls out fan for obscene gesture

Pakistan’s singing sensation Aima Baig, who is reportedly pairing up with Atif Aslam to sing the PSL 7 anthem, was forced to halt a concert mid-way due to uncontrolled concert-goers.

In a viral clip doing rounds on the internet, the Naa Cher Malangan Nu crooner is seen losing her temper reprimanding a few from the audience for misbehaving at the concert in Lahore.

She was also spotted giving a befitting reply to an obscene gesture by confronting the miscreant.

Watch Here:

After the video surfaced online, the social media users began to laud the artist for calling out the boorish behaviour and expressed displeasure over how the singers are treated in Pakistan.

Whereas, some other naysayers slammed Baig for ‘being rude’.

Here are the public reactions:

Also Read: Aima Baig’s name got under the scrutiny of FBR

Earlier, Talha Anjum thrashed out a person who threw water bottles at him and he clearly refused to tolerate the disrespect.

Later, the rapper went on to add that although the incident has ruined his ‘mood’, he will play one last song for his fans.

