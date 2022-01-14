Aima Baig in hot waters for not paying income tax

Aima Baig has been issued a notice by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for non-payment of income tax. Aima Baig is a Rs85 million tax defaulter, according to the FBR.

The singer has been in the news recently after being chosen to sing the Pakistan Super League’s song alongside popular singer Atif Aslam (PSL). Last year’s ‘Groove Mera,’ which was a blockbuster hit, also featured Aima Baig.

Aima Baig has not paid income tax for the years 2018, 2019, and 2020, according to the FBR.

If she does not pay her income tax, the automobile she listed on her tax forms will be seized. A notice has been sent to her in this regard.

Baig is one of Pakistan’s most well-known female singers. She has had multiple hits and received local and international honours in the last seven years.