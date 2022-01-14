Aima Baig lashes out guy who showed indecent gestures to her during concert – WATCH VIDEO

Aima Baig lashes out guy who misbehaves and shows idecent gestures to her during concert

It seems like the singers are not having it from their crowd these days. Following in the footsteps of Talha Anjum and Atif Aslam, Aima Baig is the latest performer to be forced to call a concert off in the middle of performance due to disruptive audience members.

A video from Aima’s recent concert in Lahore, in which the Baazi singer is seen educating a front-row concert attendee, has been making the rounds on social media.

Aima Baig gave it back to the guy who misbehaves and shows idecent gestures to her during concert in Lahore .

Here is the Video

The crowd then apologized to the Kalabaaz Dil singer, who pledged to stay and finish the performance.