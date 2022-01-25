Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 01:56 am

Aima Baig to Sajal Aly Dance Videos That Sets the Internet on Fire

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 01:56 am
Aima Baig

From Aima Baig to Sajal Aly Dance Videos That Sets the Internet on Fire

Popular yet talented showbiz star Sajal Aly sets the internet on fire with her killer dance moves at a recent wedding. The viral dance video is making rounds on social media showing Sajal Aly  dancing and radiating some cool energy.

Moreover, other celebrities including Zara Noor Abbas, Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Ali also joined in to dance at recent Mehendi function and the short video clips have won millions of hearts.

The groom and his guests appeared to be equally enthralled by the event. And it seems that Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly, in particular, had shattered the dance floor. Social media is awash with photos and videos from the event. Did you know that Saboor and Yasir Hussain collaborated on a song?

Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly dance videos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by YT Gupshup (@ytgupshup)

Popular singer Aima Baig’s dance video went viral and wins love reacts within no time.

Dance moves of singer Aima Baig along with her male friend from a recent wedding is circulating all over social media.

Shared by the popular Instagram page, the video shows Aima Baig dancing to the tune of a Bollywood song, “Yaar To He Dildar To He” along with photographer Adnan Qazi on his sister’s wedding ceremony.

oreover, the song was originally picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Check out the Aima Baig’s dance video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beards And Braids (@shotsofbnb)

