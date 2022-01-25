From Aima Baig to Sajal Aly Dance Videos That Sets the Internet on Fire

Popular yet talented showbiz star Sajal Aly sets the internet on fire with her killer dance moves at a recent wedding. The viral dance video is making rounds on social media showing Sajal Aly dancing and radiating some cool energy.

Moreover, other celebrities including Zara Noor Abbas, Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Ali also joined in to dance at recent Mehendi function and the short video clips have won millions of hearts.

The groom and his guests appeared to be equally enthralled by the event. And it seems that Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly, in particular, had shattered the dance floor. Social media is awash with photos and videos from the event. Did you know that Saboor and Yasir Hussain collaborated on a song?

Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly dance videos

Popular singer Aima Baig’s dance video went viral and wins love reacts within no time.

Dance moves of singer Aima Baig along with her male friend from a recent wedding is circulating all over social media.

Shared by the popular Instagram page, the video shows Aima Baig dancing to the tune of a Bollywood song, “Yaar To He Dildar To He” along with photographer Adnan Qazi on his sister’s wedding ceremony.

oreover, the song was originally picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

