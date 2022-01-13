Aima Baig’s name got under the scrutiny of FBR

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 07:01 pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has finally initiated an investigation into Pakistani showbiz stars who have neglected to pay income tax. Under all the big names, Aima Baig, a Pakistani singer, has recently come under the FBR’s scrutiny for failing to pay tax totaling 85 million rupees.

Furthermore, the singer has received a notification indicating that all of Aima Baig’s vehicles should be confiscated. Aima has been found to have failed to pay taxes for the years 2018, 2019, and 2020. FBR Deputy Commissioner Ali Raza Gillani has sent a notice to the Pakistani music celebrity, including her address in Lahore’s Model Town.

An investigation has begun to seize Aima Baig’s cars in order to reclaim the large sum of tax that she failed to pay.

