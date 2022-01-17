Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
17th Jan, 2022. 09:45 pm

17th Jan, 2022. 09:45 pm

Aiman and Minal are enjoying their cousin's wedding in full swing

Aiman and Minal are enjoying their cousin's wedding in full swing

Aiman and Minal are enjoying their cousin’s wedding in full swing

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, actors, and social media personalities are enjoying their cousin Sara’s wedding festivities with their husbands and family. At the Mehndi event last night, the twin sister was spotted having fun and enjoying singing jam by the Khudkarz band.

Sara is getting married, and the twin sisters have both uploaded photos and videos of the Mayun and Mehendi events on their Instagram accounts.

Read more: Baby Amal sings ‘Let it go’, Aiman and Minal applause her baby words

At the Mehendi event last night, Aiman and Muneeb gave tough competition to the Khudgarz band as they sang along with them. Baby Amal also took the stage and tried to sing, “Let it go” with her baby words, while her mum and aunt applauded her performance.

Check out their pictures and videos:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by YK_MAGAZINE 🇵🇰 (@yk__magazine)

