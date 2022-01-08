Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 02:12 am

Aiman Khan advises Tiktok star Jannat Mirza “Makeup Kam Istemaal Kia KAro”

Aiman Khan

Rapid-fire rounds on are always hot and impulsive, with some surprising admissions that make for headline-grabbing pronouncements, and this time is no different.

Aiman Khan, the star of Ishq Tamasha, recently appeared on Wajahat Rauf’s internet show. The talk show featured a number of entertaining segments in which the singer answers questions and makes surprising announcements.

When asked for advise for her fellow celebrities, the 23-year-old social media queen did not hesitate to be open and honest.

Rauf asked Khan for advice on Jannat Mirza, a TikTok star, to whom Aiman said that she should wear less make-up.

Jannat Mirza, a TikTok star, is a well-known social media figure with a huge fan base. The 21-year-old is stunning and has a captivating personality.

 

 

