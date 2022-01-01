Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s New Year selfie with daughter Aaradhya received witty comments from fans

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a selfie on her Instagram with daughter Aaradhya with a New Year welcoming to her fans. In the post, Aaradhya is seen making a heart shape with her hands.

Aish captioned the photo as: “Here’s wishing you all a very Happy New Year with lots of Love, Peace, Good Health and Happiness God Bless”.

Most of the fans showered the picture with love and appreciation. While one particular fan remarked how Aradhya is featured on Aishwarya’s account evermore. “Slowly Aaradhya is taking over this account,” he wrote.

Aishwarya is making her comeback this year with a Tamil film which is a two-part film series Ponniyin Selvan, which stars Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi. The first part of the series will be released this year.

The budget of the film is a whooping ₹500 crores as per reports. She has previously worked with the Tamil industry superstar Rajinikanth in the 2010 film Enthiran.