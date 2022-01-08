Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn got some twerking – watch video

Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is a beautiful star kid who enjoys a huge fan following on social media handles.

She has taken the internet by storm with not just looks but also for her dancing skills. Nysa is often seen enjoying herself with her friends in her social circle.

One of the videos has surfaced again of Nysa’s that went viral in 2020, where she left everyone stunned and jaw-dropped with her twerking skills.

In one of the video Nysa is seen spending a great time with her girl gang. Nysa is seen attempting the popular twerk video challenge with her friends and she completely stunned her fans with her dancing skills.

In the video, Nysa is wearing a crop tank top and blue jeans.

Nysa Devgn is a family-oriented person and she is always involved in all family functions. Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.