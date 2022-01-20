Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 05:06 pm

Akon accused of owing around $4 million to a former business partner

Former business partner of American artist Akon claims the singer owes him roughly $4 million from a previous settlement deal.

According to new court documents, Devyne Stephens, a music executive who has worked with artists such as Jay-Z, Destiny’s Child, Usher, Pink, and TLC, the R&B singer still owes him about $4 million.

Read more: Akon moves ahead with ‘Akon City’ in Senegal

Stephens alleged that the Don’t Matter singer owed him $750,000 in royalties and at least $3 million in royalties in an amended complaint filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

According to the revised lawsuit, the 48-year-old singer agreed to pay Stephens $3.25 million over four years under the 2018 deal, but he has yet to make the final installment of $750,000.

Read more: Rapper Akon announces $6 billion construction contract to build city in Senegal

Following their business divorce, Stephens has had to take the Right Now singer to court three times.

Akon has yet to remark on the situation.

Read More

1 hour ago
Xulfi rejects all claims of stealing the tune from Nirmala Maghani with video evidence

With what the show claims to be video evidence, Coke Studio has...
2 hours ago
The people of Pakistan found it's new Baluchi-dance blend in Kana Yaari

After a remarkable start with Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's Tu Jhoom,...
16 hours ago
Kim Kardashian flaunts her toned body in a black swimsuit, see photos

Kim Kardashian showed off her toned physique while basking in the sun...
21 hours ago
Willem Dafoe interested in playing a Joker Imposter

Willem Dafoe is most known for his terrifying roles in films like...
21 hours ago
Nida Yasir looks magnificent in glamorous peach attire 

Morning show host Nida Yasir, who recently hosted her brother's wedding, attended...
21 hours ago
Govinda talks about why he hid his marriage for an year

Celebrity divorces are a typical occurrence. Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Urfi Javed
4 mins ago
Urfi Javed Flaunts Midriff in Blue Saree, Fans go Crazy– See Photos  

Urfi Javed, the internet sensation, understands how to impress the fashion police...
liberia
8 mins ago
At least 30 people killed in stampede in Liberia

MONROVIA - At least 30 people were killed on Wednesday night in...
9 mins ago
Students below 12 years to attend schools thrice a week: Sindh govt

KARACHI: The Sindh secretary of education on Thursday announced that students below...
rupee
26 mins ago
Rupee falls to third straight day on high oil prices

KARACHI: The rupee fell for the third straight day against the dollar...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600