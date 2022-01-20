Akon accused of owing around $4 million to a former business partner

Former business partner of American artist Akon claims the singer owes him roughly $4 million from a previous settlement deal.

According to new court documents, Devyne Stephens, a music executive who has worked with artists such as Jay-Z, Destiny’s Child, Usher, Pink, and TLC, the R&B singer still owes him about $4 million.

Stephens alleged that the Don’t Matter singer owed him $750,000 in royalties and at least $3 million in royalties in an amended complaint filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

According to the revised lawsuit, the 48-year-old singer agreed to pay Stephens $3.25 million over four years under the 2018 deal, but he has yet to make the final installment of $750,000.

Following their business divorce, Stephens has had to take the Right Now singer to court three times.

Akon has yet to remark on the situation.