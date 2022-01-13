Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 08:04 pm

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Selfie’ dance goes viral

The teasers for Akshay Kumar and Emran Hashmi’s upcoming new project, Selfie, have been released. Their electrifying dance moves have astounded their fans, and the teaser has done the same.

Turning to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi star dropped the teaser of the selfie, which went viral in no time. The talented powerhouses were observed riding their bikes in front of a beautiful mountain backdrop. Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, “Presenting #Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

On the other hand, the Murder 2 actor also shared the teaser of Selfie. He captioned her post, Extremely humbled and honoured to share the driving seat with Akshay Kumar! Get ready, strike your pose because #Selfiee is coming to you soon! Directed by Raj Mehta, shooting begins soon!”

