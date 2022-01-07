Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Jan, 2022. 06:29 pm

Ali Gul Pir is glad to be vaccinated for Covid-19

Ali Gul Pir is certainly glad that he was vaccinated against covid-19 virus. The Karachi-based comedian recently tested positive for Covid-19 but only has moderate symptoms because of being vaccinated.

Read more: ‘Nobody will dictate my creativity’: Ali Gul Pir hits back at haters after recreating Lili Reinhart’s Met Gala look

Ali took to twitter to share the news. See the post below

He urged internet users to be vaccinated if they haven’t already. “For your own and your family’s protection, please be vaccinated.”

While many whished him a speedy recovery. Some even echoed his sentiments regarding getting vaccinated. saying “he was totally right regarding the vaccines.”

Read more: ‘I’m not apologising for a joke I made 3 years back’, Ali Gul Pir responds to arrest warrant

In Pakistan, the coronavirus’s fifth wave is quickly escalating. The optimism rate in Karachi has doubled in a week, passing the 10% mark, according to data released today.

