Ali Gul Pir is glad to be vaccinated for Covid-19

Ali Gul Pir is certainly glad that he was vaccinated against covid-19 virus. The Karachi-based comedian recently tested positive for Covid-19 but only has moderate symptoms because of being vaccinated.

Read more: ‘Nobody will dictate my creativity’: Ali Gul Pir hits back at haters after recreating Lili Reinhart’s Met Gala look

Ali took to twitter to share the news. See the post below

Been unwell since a week now, got tested positive a few days back so taking this time to chill and write. I’m feeling good now, just a mild cough. Can’t imagine how I would be feeling if I wasn’t vaccinated, PLEASE get vaccinated for your own safety and the safety of ur family — Ali Gul Pir (@Aligulpir) January 7, 2022

He urged internet users to be vaccinated if they haven’t already. “For your own and your family’s protection, please be vaccinated.”

While many whished him a speedy recovery. Some even echoed his sentiments regarding getting vaccinated. saying “he was totally right regarding the vaccines.”

Read more: ‘I’m not apologising for a joke I made 3 years back’, Ali Gul Pir responds to arrest warrant

In Pakistan, the coronavirus’s fifth wave is quickly escalating. The optimism rate in Karachi has doubled in a week, passing the 10% mark, according to data released today.