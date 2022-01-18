Ali Safina promoted his new drama Aitebar on his Instagram

In his new drama Aitebar, Ali Safina ditches his affable image from Chupke Chupke in favor of a significantly more serious figure. The drama’s trailer has just been released, and it appears to be quite dramatic.

The drama will air every Monday starting January 24 and will feature actors Zarnish Khan and Syed Jibran.

Read more: Shoaib Malik’s perfume launch renews drama with Ayesha Omer

Safina posted the promo to Instagram with the comment, “Aitebar will premiere on January 24th. Enjoy the trailer, and a quick rundown of my role in the drama.”

The video contains several serious situations in which facial expressions appear to speak louder than real words. And the scenes keep moving through while dramatic music plays in the background. There are some cute family scenes that turn sour early on, and there is also tension between the three heroes. It’s possible that the teaser is hinting at a love triangle or an extramarital affair.

Read more: Yashma Gill drops trailer for new drama Beybak

Safina had just uploaded one of the show’s posters on his Instagram account the day before, introducing the show. He offered a few intriguing pieces of information to pique followers’ interest and make them ponder about the plot. “What a fantastic plot with a fantastic cast. I hope you enjoy the narrative and all of its twists and turns “he penned.

“Directed by Nadeem Siddiqui and produced by MD Productions, broadcast every Monday at 8 p.m. starting January 24th,” he said.

Khan also used her Instagram Stories to showcase the poster and trailer.