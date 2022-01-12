Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 05:56 pm

Ali Zafar and Gul Panra’s song ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ crosses 52m views on YouTube in three months

Ali Zafar

Since its debut in September 2021, Ali Zafar’s first Pashto song has been a hit, garnering an amazing 1.7 million views on YouTube in less than 48 hours and trending at no. 1 on the video sharing platform. The song has now received 52 million views in just three months, demonstrating how popular it is.

Ali’s record label company, Lightingale Records, announced the news on Instagram, “Biggest Hit of the Year 2021,” “Reached 52 million views on YouTube organically in three months,” and “And still climbing.” They congratulated the singer by tagging him.

 

‘Larsha Pekhawar’ features Gul Panra, a Pashto folk singer, and Fortitude Pukhtoon Core, a Pushto rap group. Hassan Badshah composed the soundtrack, while Waleed Akram directed the video.

The song is a homage to “Pashtun brothers and sisters,” according to the music video’s YouTube description, and is “a tribute to their rich culture, morals, and most importantly bravery.”

Ali thanked his followers by reposting the music video snippet on his Instagram Story.

 

Panra also shared the same snippet on her Story.

Gul Panra

