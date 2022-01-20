Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 10:17 pm

Ali Zafar opens up about Meesha Shafi's 'self-proclaimed victory' 

Ali Zafar opens up about Meesha Shafi’s ‘self-proclaimed victory’ 

Ali Zafar opens up about Meesha Shafi’s ‘self-proclaimed victory’ 

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has spoken out in response to the Lahore High Court’s decision to grant singer Meesha Shafi’s civil revision plea. The singer has stated that the verdict would not be as expected. He went on to say that he would soon set the record right.

Took to Twitter the Larsha Pekhawar singer wrote, “Some ‘criminals’, after warrants were issued against them, are celebrating some self proclaimed victory by spreading complete misinformation and lies. There is NO such verdict as projected. I’ve been quite patient with all this smear but shall v soon set the record straight!.”

“When I do this, it will be done with undeniable facts and evidence. I’ve mostly been silent to what actually transpired, to allow some face saving for them but now I feel they don’t really deserve it. Each and everyone, their links, their connections, the money, everything,” he further stated.

On the other hand, Meesha had responded to the LHC decision in a tweet, praising her legal team and all those who support her. She also expressed gratitude to her legal team for the ‘win.’

On Twitter, the Aaya Laariye singer wrote, “It’s been an incredibly difficult 4 YRS for me and everyone standing by my side. It took us 4 long, discouraging years to get 1 single case going while being attacked by multiple cases which galloped along full speed ahead.”

It should be noted that the Zalima Coca Cola Pila De singer had filed a lawsuit on a sexual harassment claim against popular singer Ali Zafar. In the second session of Ali Zafar’s counter-defamation lawsuit, the singer told the judge that Zafar touched her in public in 2017.

