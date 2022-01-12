Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 08:24 pm

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to start Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to start Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt reunited on Karan Johar’s film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, following the success of Gully Boy. The pair has been filming for it for the past few months, and it is anticipated to be finished in March. While COVID’s release date may vary, it is currently planned for the weekend of Valentine’s Day 2023. And now, Pinkvilla has learned exclusively that after wrapping Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer and Alia will begin preparing for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated period thriller Baiju Bawra.

“Preparations for Baiju Bawra are running concurrently with post-production on SLB’s next film, Gangubai. By mid-2022, the team hopes to get it on floors with a start-to-finish marathon schedule on massive studios. A source close to the development claimed, “Ranveer and Alia are set to play the two leads in the film, and another leading lady is expected to come on board for a significant role.”

The film will be shot in several studios over the next 7 to 8 months, and the team is already working on magnificent sets to transport the audience to a bygone era. “Aside from Alia and Ranveer, two more well-known actors — one male, one female – will join the project, and casting is now underway,” the source continued. Initially, the filmmaker was in talks with Deepika Padukone to portray the role of Dacoit in this period drama, but the status of DP’s involvement in the film is unknown. While SLB was eager to have her on board, he had not yet received final approval.

 

