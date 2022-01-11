Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022. 11:55 pm

Alizeh Shah, Haeem Shah, Amar Khan – Dance Videos that sets the internet on fire

It’s been a rough year once again, with fears of a third Omicron-fueled Covid wave escalating just months after the second wave’s devastation. Even in the midst of the sadness, certain social media moments were appreciated.

Here are some dance videos of Alizeh Shah and Hareem Shah that rocked the internet in 2021.

Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah is a young Pakistani actress with a lot of potential. She’s swiftly establishing herself as a household name. Alizeh Shah, sometimes known as “the girl next door,” has had a lot of success in a short period of time.

Alizeh is one of the few actresses who has worked hard to perfect her craft. One of the reasons she has such a large fan base is because of this. Alizeh Shah has done modelling sessions for a number of well-known fashion labels in addition to acting and singing. Alizeh is a frequent user of social media. She posts lovely photos from her shoots with numerous designer labels on Instagram.

Though, no one can deny Alizeh’s fashion sense, as the actress is well aware of her ability to steal the focus from her admirers on a regular basis.

Lets have a look at the dance videos of Alize Shah that went viral in 2021

 

The Ehd-e-Wafa star came under fire after her wardrobe malfunction during an onstage performance with Ali Zafar at the Hum Style Awards 2021.

Hareem Shah

Hareem Shah, known by her stage name Drama Queen, is a Pakistani social media personality, active on TikTok. On 28 June 2021, she confirmed her marriage to Pakistan People’s Party leader but kept details about her husband under wraps.

Hareem Shah, the controversial social media sensation who gained recognition from TikTok, has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.

 

Amar Khan

A viral video of Amar Khan’s thrilling dance, on the other hand, has gone viral like wildfire. The Baddua star’s incredible skills lit up the dance floor and were one among the wedding’s highlights.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)


The keyboard warriors, on the other hand, were mostly critical of her, while others lauded her fascinating dance. The stunner’s dancing video received widespread abuse, mocking and teasing her.

