Alizeh Shah has filed a cybercrime charge with the FIA in response to a viral smoking video.

Alizeh Shah is pursuing those who recorded and published her smoking video on the internet.

Imran Riaz, the head of Sindh’s FIA Cyber Crime, took to Instagram Stories on Friday to express his support for actress Alizeh Shah after a smoking video of the Ehd-e-Wafa star went viral.

“Capturing, uploading, distributing, re-tweeting, and transferring a person’s video without their agreement falls under electronic crime, and anyone who are involved in the act can be imprisoned for at least three years or face a Rs.10 lac penalty,” Imran said in his video.

Alizeh, who had remained silent about the video till now, took to Instagram to post Imran Riaz’s declaration in her case.