Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 12:30 pm

Alizeh Shah not happy after she was ‘offered an item song’; here’s why!

Alizeh Shah viral smoking video

Actress Alizeh Shah, who was subjected to intense backlash after her smoking video went viral, told how she was offered an item song after her controversial video.

The Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress recently expressed her displeasure over how she was asked to be a part of an item song. “You know, I even got offered an item song right after that video got leaked? One video with a cigarette in it and it was assumed that I was ready to be an item girl,” said Alizeh Shah.

She further lamented, “Do you know I was with my family in that car? If my family does not have any issues, who are these nameless, faceless people on social media who decide to judge me?”

“I have realised that it’s wiser to stay quiet. Often, when a woman takes a stand and decides to defend herself, people make life even more difficult for her. It’s easier for me to just disconnect from social media. I know that controversies don’t last for longer than two days and, after that, these very people will be watching my drama and getting excited about it.”

Earlier, a controversial clip of Shah had enraged a number of netizens and fans after she was captured smoking in a car.

Wearing a white low-neck top, the video showed a woman holding a cell phone in one hand and a cigarette in the other. And the woman seems to be fully enjoying her moment.

Someone zoomed in on her from a distance, shot the video and then shared it on the internet, trigging speculations it was Alizeh Shah smoking in the public. Her face and haircut sparked the speculations that she was the actress.

