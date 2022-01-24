Alizeh Shah offered to be an ‘Item Girl”

The controversy queen Alizeh Shah revealed that she was offered to be an ‘Item girl’ right after her cigarette video went viral.

Alizeh, who remains in headlines for all the ill-reasons, this time comes up with a claim that she was considered to be casted in an item song with some weird lyrics because she was papped holding cigarette in hand.

“One video with a cigarette in it and it was assumed that i was ready to be an item girl”, revealed the Taana Baana actress.

She also disclosed that the song had some crazy lyrics that amused the star and her friends to fits.

Alizeh Shah stepped into the industry as a child star and then professionally began her career in 2017.

Shah is famous for her controversies way more than her dramas.

Notably, quite some time back, a video popped up on the internet showing the actress smoking hash in car.

The star landed in hot water as fans started bashing her over it.

Shah while expressing her displeasure over the offer maintained that just a cigarette in hand made people think that she could become an item song actress now.