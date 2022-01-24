Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 03:04 pm

Alizeh Shah offered to be an ‘Item Girl”

Alizeh Shah

The controversy queen Alizeh Shah revealed that she was offered to be an ‘Item girl’ right after her cigarette video went viral.

Alizeh, who remains in headlines for all the ill-reasons, this time comes up with a claim that she was considered to be casted in an item song with some weird lyrics because she was papped holding cigarette in hand.

Read more: Throwback: Hareem Shah & Alizeh Shah recent video in Car, goes viral

“One video with a cigarette in it and it was assumed that i was ready to be an item girl”, revealed the Taana Baana actress.

Alizeh Shah

She also disclosed that the song had some crazy lyrics that amused the star and her friends to fits.

Alizeh Shah stepped into the industry as a child star and then professionally began her career in 2017.

Shah is famous for her controversies way more than her dramas.

Alizeh Shah

Notably, quite some time back, a video popped up on the internet showing the actress smoking hash in car.

The star landed in hot water as fans started bashing her over it.

Alizeh Shah

Fasn Lashes out Alizeh Shah for Smoking Hash in Public

Shah while expressing her displeasure over the offer maintained that just a cigarette in hand made people think that she could become an item song actress now.

