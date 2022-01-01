Alizeh Shah Opens up to her viral hash smoking video

01st Jan, 2022. 08:47 pm
Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah has filed a cybercrime charge with the FIA in response to a viral smoking video.

Given that the moral brigade is continually on her case, Alizeh Shah has been more conspicuous than any other celebrity in Pakistan.

From bold photoshoots and controversial costume choices to hash smoking videos, the 21-year-old diva has chosen to take drastic measures against those who violate her privacy.

Alizeh Shah is pursuing those who recorded and published her smoking video on the internet.

Imran Riaz, the head of Sindh’s FIA Cyber Crime, took to Instagram Stories on Friday to express his support for actress Alizeh Shah after a smoking video of the Ehd-e-Wafa star went viral.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Imran Riaz

“Capturing, uploading, distributing, re-tweeting, and transferring a person’s video without their agreement falls under electronic crime, and anyone who are involved in the act can be imprisoned for at least three years or face a Rs.10 lac penalty,” Imran said in his video.

Alizeh, who had remained silent about the video till now, took to Instagram to post Imran Riaz’s declaration in her case.

