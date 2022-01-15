Alizeh Shah’s injured head in latest PHOTO has left Fans Curious

Social media fans have expressed significant curiosity and alarm in response to actress Alizeh Shah’s latest photo.

Alizeh Shah, Pakistan’s controversial queen, has taken to Instagram to share a photo of herself revising her project screenplay while reclining on a sofa, fully dressed in her role ensemble.

The actress can be seen sitting on a sofa with a cup of tea in her hand and the screenplay for her current project on her lap, posing for a photo.

Despite the fact that Alizeh appears to be in perfect health, her fans have taken to the comment section to voice their displeasure with the fact that a bandage can be seen on her forehead in the photo she uploaded on Instagram.

It’s not uncommon for the netizens to become so blind to certain basic factors that it’s astonishing. It’s entirely possible that the small bandage discovered on Alizeh’s forehead was part of a theatrical scene for which she was observed reviewing the script.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)



“Yeh chot kaise lagi.” and “Mathe par kya hua,” say numerous social media users in the comment area, pointing out that Alizeh’s head is hurt.