Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 03:32 pm

Alizey Fatima officially shuts divorce rumours with Feroze Khan

Alizey Feroze Khan

Talented actor Feroze Khan and his wife, who are parents to a two-year-old baby boy, were in the headlines since the news of their divorce broke out.

For quite a long time, netizens kept speculating that the couple has parted ways. But, Alizey officially shut all the rumours after sharing a loved-up photo on her social media with hubby Feroze and son Mohammad Sultan Khan.

“Home,” she wrote in the caption.

The fans and social media users showered the picture with prayers and love for the adorable family and were happy to find that the rumours about their divorce were all fake.

Earlier in 2020, the speculations of the couple partying ways came after reports suggested Alizey had deleted her Instagram handle after Feroze Khan unfollowed her and her family on social media handles.

Also Read: Is Hania Aamir behind Feroze Khan and Alizey Sultan’s divorce?

Later, in an interview, the Ishqiyaa actor addressed the rumours saying: “I think I have never spoken about my family or my family matters. I would like to keep calm and silence on this rumour because it’s my personal matter.”

He further pointed out how someone could make such a claim about his marriage when he has kept his personal life out of the spotlight.

“Anything or any rumour which comes out should be through proper source. I would like to tell people that don’t sell your religion or sincerity for a little amount of money. How can you talk about someone or something you don’t even know?”

The talented actor also reacted to the cheating rumors with co-star Hania Amir. He talked about how the two artists were maligned by tabloids.

To note Feroze Khan and Alizey got married in 2018 and became parents to a baby boy, Mohammad Sultan Khan on May 3rd, 2019.

Read More

1 hour ago
Here's what the Pataudis discuss when they meet

The Pataudi's, Saif and Soha Ali Khan, are among the most influential...
1 hour ago
Kate Middleton embarks on first royal visit of the year

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton looked delighted as she joined husband...
1 hour ago
Watch: Shagufta Ejaz hosts daughter's wedding

A beautiful night was hosted by veteran actress Shagufta Ejaz for her...
2 hours ago
This year will be revival of Pakistani cinema: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has termed 2022, a year...
2 hours ago
LHC permits proceedings of Meesha Shafi’s defamation case against Ali Zafar

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted singer Meesha Shafi's civil revision...
2 hours ago
Twilight director recalls how Kristen & Rob auditioned for an intimate bed scene

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke recalled the time she was scared to cast...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

submarine
11 mins ago
Israel, Germany sign 3 bln euro submarine deal

JERUSALEM - The Israeli Defense Ministry and Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems signed...
Ali Fazal visits Mecca and Medina
21 mins ago
Indian actor Ali Fazal garners love from Muslim fans after his holy trip to Mecca & Medina

Indian actor Ali Fazal took a break for a holy trip to...
airbus
22 mins ago
Airbus partners to establish aircraft lifecycle service center in China

BEIJING - Airbus has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to set...
pakistan covid
31 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 6,808 new COVID-19 cases, 1,345,801 in total

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan confirmed 6,808 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600