Alizey Fatima officially shuts divorce rumours with Feroze Khan

Talented actor Feroze Khan and his wife, who are parents to a two-year-old baby boy, were in the headlines since the news of their divorce broke out.

For quite a long time, netizens kept speculating that the couple has parted ways. But, Alizey officially shut all the rumours after sharing a loved-up photo on her social media with hubby Feroze and son Mohammad Sultan Khan.

“Home,” she wrote in the caption.

The fans and social media users showered the picture with prayers and love for the adorable family and were happy to find that the rumours about their divorce were all fake.

Earlier in 2020, the speculations of the couple partying ways came after reports suggested Alizey had deleted her Instagram handle after Feroze Khan unfollowed her and her family on social media handles.

Later, in an interview, the Ishqiyaa actor addressed the rumours saying: “I think I have never spoken about my family or my family matters. I would like to keep calm and silence on this rumour because it’s my personal matter.”

He further pointed out how someone could make such a claim about his marriage when he has kept his personal life out of the spotlight.

“Anything or any rumour which comes out should be through proper source. I would like to tell people that don’t sell your religion or sincerity for a little amount of money. How can you talk about someone or something you don’t even know?”

The talented actor also reacted to the cheating rumors with co-star Hania Amir. He talked about how the two artists were maligned by tabloids.

To note Feroze Khan and Alizey got married in 2018 and became parents to a baby boy, Mohammad Sultan Khan on May 3rd, 2019.