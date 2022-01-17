Alizey Sultan and Feroze Khan are expecting their second child

Celebrity couple Feroze Khan and Alizey Sultan are expecting their second child. The actor and his beautiful wife were spotted at a recent wedding where Alizey flaunted her cute baby bump.

Amid the rumors of the couple’s divorce, their pregnancy news shuts down the netizens who are talking about their separation. The duo is still together and is also set to birth their second child.

Aside from confirming that there is no split between the Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor and his wife, we can also see the wifey flaunting a baby bump.

Have a look:

It should be noted that the adorable couple tied the knot in 2018 and shared an adorable son Sultan.