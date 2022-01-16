All about the golden globes

This year we missed the glitz and glamour and stars at the red carpet of the Golden Globes Awards as the 79th edition was reduced to a live-blog on Sunday night. However, we have rounded up the best Golden Globes looks of all time to cherish the best outfits of our favourite stars.

Beyonce, 2017

Not that there’s anything Queen Bey doesn’t look stunning in, but even she outdid herself with this gold, sequined Elie Saab number.

Taylor Swift, 2020

Wearing a voluminous silk dress from Etro, Swift certainly made a statement when she stepped onto the red carpet.

Anne Hathaway, 2011

Anne Hathaway stunned in a blush-toned Armani gown with dramatic shoulders fully embellished with paillettes and Swarovski crystals.

Angelina Jolie, 2012

Jolie’s strapless white satin Atelier Versace gown, complete with a red satin fold on the bodice that matched her red lips and red purse.

Tilda Swinton, 2012

This light blue sharp tailored Haider Ackermann number made quite the statement on the red carpet but what stood out the most was her tousled pompadour.

Lupita Nyong’o, 2014

The starlet set fire on the red carpet donning a bold scarlet off-shoulder gown by Ralph Lauren keeping it sleek and classy.

Dakota Johnson, 2015

Johnson sported a sequined Chanel Couture dress looking absolutely gorgeous and we can’t stop dreaming about every detail of her look, from her strapless gown down to her Jimmy Choo heels.

Jennifer Lawrence, 2016

Lawrence and her red cut-out gown by Dior has to be one of our favourite looks which she paired with a classic red lip.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018

Tracee Ellis Ross put on an all-black Marc Jacobs ensemble that felt equal parts chic, strong and unique. Her spiral onyx curls were swept up in a black satin headdress and she finished her look with a red pout.

Gemma Chain, 2019

Chan chose a deep teal halter neck dress that opened at her waist to reveal a pair of thigh-length shorts underneath, all Valentino Couture.

Lady Gaga, 2019

Dyeing her hair to match the dress, Lady Gaga was a vision in a blue Valentino Couture strapless gown which featured puffed off-the-shoulder sleeves and a massive cascading train.

Anya Taylor-Joy, 2021

Anya Taylor-Joy commanded everyone’s attention with her curve-skimming emerald green custom couture Dior dress. Dripping with glamour, the dress came with a draped bust to evoke the ’70s feel, and we love it!