Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 06:37 pm

Pakistani star Sajal Aly, turned 28 today and is celebrating her birthday with her family and friends. The actress has been showered with so many lovely birthday wishes and prayers from her celebrity friends and fans.

Along with others, Sajal’s younger brother, Aly Syed wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister.

On Instagram, Aly shared an adorable picture with her sister and wrote, “You’re really lucky to have me as your only Brother Lots of love, happiness and duas to u always Tum itna khush raho k mein kabhi udaas na hoon Happy Birthday Sajla, keep shining.” 

He called her sister “Maa Ki Khoobsurat Nishani

On the work front, Sajal is winning hearts with her outstanding acting in the recent drama Sinf e Aahan and Ishq e Laa.

